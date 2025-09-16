Texans Issue Huge Injury Update on Christian Kirk
The Houston Texans could be on the verge of getting one of their starting wide receivers back for Week 3.
According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, wide receiver Christian Kirk is "progressing very well" and is expected to return this week, per a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Braxton Berrios, the Texans' other injured receiver from the first two weeks, is also expected to return alongside Kirk.
It's major news for the Texans' wide receiver corps facing some injury concerns early into the 2025 season.
Kirk and Berrios, who were added to the Houston offense earlier this offseason, have yet to make their Texans debuts after suffering from hamstring strains in the preseason, effectively sidelining them vs. the LA Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But now, it seems both are on an upward trend for next weekend, and thus, can potentially provide this Texans' passing attack with a bit of a much-needed spark.
Up to this point, the Texans' receiving core has been led by star Nico Collins, with the collection of Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel behind him, but with Kirk now showing some good signs to get back in action, he'll likely fill in as the number-two, primary slot target for C.J. Stroud.
Kirk was acquired in the offseason via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a seventh-round pick, added as a hopeful plug-and-play starter in place of the injured Tank Dell.
During his last season in Jacksonville, Kirk went down with a season-ending collarbone injury that would limit him to just eight games, but he would log 379 yards for 27 receptions and a touchdown in those contests he was active for.
Now, Kirk will be on track to make his season debut for the Texans in Week 3, which coincidentally, falls right at the perfect time for the former Jaguars wideout to head back to his former home in Jacksonville to take his first snaps for his new team.
We'll have to wait and see if Kirk and Berrios end up taking the field for practice to ensure their status for this weekend, but based on Ryans comments alone, reinforcements seem to be on the way in Houston.