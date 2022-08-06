'Complementary Corner': How CB Steven Nelson Bolsters Texans' Secondary

HOUSTON -- Everyone in the NFL wants to be the best at their position. New Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson might be best known for being a No. 2 option.

When drafted out of Oregon State by the Kansas City Chiefs, Nelson played opposite of fellow rookie Marcus Peters. Drafted 18th overall, Peters would go one to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and second-team All-Pro honors.

Nelson served as the Steelers' No. 2 corner opposite Pro Bowler Joe Haden in Pittsburgh. And last season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Nelson played opposite All-Pro Darius Slay in coverage.

Regardless of the team or formation, Nelson has always thrived being a serviceable running mate. Why would Houston be any different?

"He’s got a good skill set," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Saturday. "Zone, smart, IQ guy, he'll tackle. Everything we're looking for. You'll see every rep that we have taken with the ones, he's been out there, too."

In every city, Nelson's attention to detail in coverage has kept him on the field in a starting role. With the Chiefs, he caused 35 pass deflections and four interceptions in four years. In Pittsburgh, it was 17 PBUs and three picks in two seasons.

Last year in with the Eagles, the same story opposite Slay — seven pass breakups and an interception. So far in training camp, the 29-year-old is making plays with his hands, having drives end with the ball on the turf instead of the end zone.

"We always want to do better than we did the day before," Nelson said last week. "That's always just the goal. Get a couple of turnovers this day. Next day we want to double that. That's how we steadily increase.”

In Houston, Nelson will remain the No. 2 corner. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., hoping to strengthen their secondary for the foreseeable future. Houston has needed a bonafide No. 1 defender on the perimeter since the days on Johnathan Joseph in 2019.

Stingley is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered during his final season with the Tigers. He underwent surgery and did participate at LSU's Pro Day, running a 4.37 40-time and showing off his agility in coverage.

The biggest concern for Stingley is live reps. After his All-American freshman campaign in which he recorded six interceptions, the 6-foot junior has been limited to 10 games in two years. In practice, the Texans have ramped up Stingley's workload each day, but he's not expected to play in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints next Saturday.

That hasn't stopped Nelson from being a teacher to the future top cover man. Each day, the two breakdown film and discuss plays run by the offense. Stingley has benefitted from having a veteran in his ear, but Nelson also has reaped the benefits of cross-checking the plays.

"Me having that experience, being able to kind of coach these guys as much as I can outside of what they are getting from our coaches," Nelson said. "Just give them different insight, you know what I mean.”

On Saturday, Nelson broke up a pair of passes intended for receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan. While defending six-time 1,000-yard receiver Brandin Cooks has been a challenge, that's a task even the best corners can struggle with.

Outside of a few hiccups here and there, Nelson has come as advertised since signing his two-year, $10 million deal. No surprise, Smith confirmed he'll start Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I just love his hunger for football, buying into how we do things," Smith said. "He's going to help us an awful lot."