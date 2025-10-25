Texans' Defense Makes NFL History for Wrong Reasons
The Houston Texans, while maintaining one of the best collective defensive units in the NFL through seven weeks of the season, haven't quite seen the results one would expect in the league standings to pair with it.
In the six games they've played so far, the Texans' defense has proven to be able to keep Houston in virtually every game until the last few moments. Houston is ranked number-one in the league for scoring defense (14.7 points per game), is atop of the NFL in EPA/play allowed (-0.17), and seemingly has done enough to be considered one of the top elite groups through the first part of the season.
However, while the defense has remained elite, the Texans only have a 2-4 record to show for it, which actually turns out to be a first in NFL history.
According to Will Kunkel, the Texans are the first team in NFL history to have a losing record through seven weeks of the season while also holding up as the league's top scoring defense.
It's a first of its kind in NFL history, but not quite the history you want to be a part of.
And of course, the limitations that have prevented the Texans from seeing further success in the win-loss column can be boiled down to their offensive firepower and effectiveness that's been glaring through those six games of action. They're number one for scoring defense, but sit in the bottom-12 for scoring offense.
The offensive line’s stability has been up and down throughout. C.J. Stroud has been under fire in the pocket because of it. Play-calling under first-year coordinator Nick Caley has seen its fair bit of questions. Without any explosive and consistent playmakers to show themselves outside of Nico Collins, it's been hard to trust this scoring unit.
That's a recipe for a calamity brewing in Houston, if there isn't one bubbling in the building already. If the Texans want to build up a playoff-level core to make that late-season push into the postseason for a third-straight year, those tweaks offensively have to come soon.
And they'll have to make that turnaround without a bye week ahead of them, as they already cashed that mid-season break in for Week 6, just to come out flat vs. the Seattle Seahawks on just 12 points generated from the offense.
Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers to start a three-game home-stand could be the spark needed to get this operation back on track. Yet, nearly halfway through the season, there isn't much time left on the horizon to make those necessary changes.
