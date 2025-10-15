DeMeco Ryans Reveals Key to Texans’ Offensive Turnaround
The Houston Texans' offense has taken some considerable steps forward from how they started the season during their past two games— leading to a pair of blowout wins vs. the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens by a combined 60 points, and a 2-3 record on the year entering their Week 6 bye.
But what's been the secret sauce for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans in order to find that spark on the offensive end?
According to Ryans, the Texans' biggest key to success has been staying committed to the run game– something they'll look to continue moving deeper into the season.
"The things that have worked the past couple of weeks offensively is just us being able to stay committed to the run game, and run the football," Ryans said. "When you can run the ball, you can sustain drives, that's the key. And that'll be the key for us moving forward."
"If can do that, we can control the line of scrimmage, get positive plays in the running game. That allows Caley to open up the playbook and call whatever he wants. Whatever he's installed that particular week, everything is at his disposal when you can stay on schedule. And that's what it's been the past two weeks."
Ryans isn't wrong. The Texans' past two wins vs. the Titans and Ravens have come with their best two days on the ground for the season (129, 167 yards). That's in part due to a favorable game script in two blowout victories, but it's also an aspect of the offense that Ryans wants to remain at the forefront moving forward.
Nick Chubb, the Texans' leading rusher on the year, has proven to be an effective veteran following his prior injury-riddled season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with two total touchdowns. Woody Marks, Houston's standout rookie, made his presence felt vs. the Titans en route to 100-plus scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, and looks to maintain a decent share of the snaps in the backfield.
It's a duo that's proved to be potent thus far, and a pairing that Ryans wants to continue rolling with moving forward. Keep an eye on both having a solid workload vs. the Seattle Seahawks during Monday Night Football.
