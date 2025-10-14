Texans Continue to Run Their Own Race
The Houston Texans are fresh off their bye week, but they have some work to do if they want to get back to the top of the AFC South standings.
At 2-3, the Texans are 1.5 games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2.5 back of the division leader Indianapolis Colts. Win, lose, or draw, head coach DeMeco Ryans is staying level-headed.
“I think the great thing about this building is it's the same every day regardless of the situation, regardless of the circumstances," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said.
"You all have talked to DeMeco [Ryans] every day. He was the same Week 1 that he was yesterday when he talked to y'all. I would say Week 1, my philosophy or my mentality is the same."
"Win or lose, I don't really change that much. Try to stay right in the middle. I think I’ve learned that's the best way to handle it. Can't get too high, can't get too low."
Ryans' mindset is a big reason as to why the Texans have won their last two games, giving them a chance to save their season if they can keep their winning ways. The Texans spent their bye week and are trying every day to find the best ways to improve from within.
"Whatever happens in the game, figure out what can we do better," Caserio said. "There's nothing we can do. We can't change the outcome. All we can control is what's in front of us. That's the philosophy we try to take."
"The players' attitude from Week 1 to now honestly has been the same. You've all seen us practice. They have a good attitude. We've got a good group of players. We've got a good approach. They're very professional how they go about their business."
Despite being under .500, there is still a lot of confidence in the building that the Texans can build upon as they go into their Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Their mindset hasn't failed them yet, so they are going to continue operating the same way.
"I think it speaks to the environment that we've created, that DeMeco creates and perpetuates on a day-to-day basis," Caserio said. "It's not going to change regardless of what we're dealing with."
"Whatever the outcome is, come in the next day, take inventory of where we are, try to make good, sound decisions over the course of time. My experience is that's the best way to handle the program. That's kind of how we're going to approach it."
