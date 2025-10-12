Texans' DeMeco Ryans Sends Clear Message During Bye Week
The Houston Texans are going into their Week 6 bye in third place in the AFC South, two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.
While the Texans' three-game losing streak to start the season put the team in a hole, head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't concerned quite yet about Houston's position in the standings.
"A team can lose a guy here or there at any time and their season is shifted. So, how can that team adapt? How can they overcome it? You could go on a good run. You could have a bad… It’s so many things," Ryans said.
"The season is so long. The ball bounces different ways every single week. To me, you go in each week trying to do your best to win. You don't focus on the past, what's happened in the past, the momentum everybody likes to talk about. It really doesn't matter."
"It's just about how are you dialed in for that week and how are you doing your best in those three and a half hours to get the job done? That's all that matters. The opinions about who's going to win it, who's the best team, the rankings, none of that matters.
"At the end of the day, we're going to work our hardest to have a shot to get into the dance. That's what every team around the league is doing. Play your best to give your team an opportunity to get in the playoffs and then see what happens from there.”
Texans Still Fighting For Playoffs
The Texans are improving their playoff chances after winning in each of the last two weeks against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens game marked a contest that likely would have been a loss on paper at the beginning of the season, but a 44-10 rout puts the Texans back in the driver's seat for their season.
Houston still has a lot of challenges on its schedule for the remainder of the year. Six of their next seven opponents between now and the end of November have winning records through five weeks, but in December, the team has to play the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and finish off with the Colts in Week 18 at home.
The Texans won't have it easy in pursuit of winning their third straight division title or first-ever Wild Card berth as a franchise, but they are still very much in it and have to continue playing their game in order to have a shot at their goals.
The Texans will be back on the field in Week 7 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football inside Lumen Field.
