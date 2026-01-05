Texans' C.J. Stroud Makes NFL History Unseen Since John Elway

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has not only led his team to a third-consecutive playoff appearance since being at the helm after their Week 18 win vs. the Indianapolis Colts, but the third-year signal caller made his mark in the NFL history books too.

According to a post by @NFLPlus on X, C.J. Stroud has officially passed Hall of Fame John Elway for the second-most wins by a quarterback selected first or second overall in the NFL Draft over their first three NFL seasons in the Super Bowl Era.

Stroud officially claimed the 27th victory of his career during the Texans' 38-30 win over the Colts for their final week of the regular season, marking Houston's 12th win of the season to cap off their year with a 12-5 record overall.

And while his three games missed in the middle of this season due to a concussion might've taken a few games off his total wins mark for the first three years of his career, it's certainly an impressive feat for the Texans' own to climb past the one and only John Elway as one of the most winningest, highly-drafted signal callers early in his career.

Texans' C.J. Stroud Among Winningest QBs in First Three Years

Stroud passes Elway's total of 27 wins through the first three years of his career, who had an impressive 23 total wins in 30 games from years two and three of his career (1984-85), but only started 10 games in his rookie season and struggled with a 7-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio paired with a 4-6 record.

Stroud, on the other hand, has been a consistent force through his first three years of NFL football, having won 60% of his games while starting, winning at least eight games since starting every season since his arrival, and this season has just led Houston to a third consecutive playoff appearance.

Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, now falls just one spot shy of becoming the NFL's winningest quarterback drafted one or two through the first three years of his career––sitting behind only former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who has a grand total of 33 wins in his first three years pro after three consecutive 11-win seasons for Indianapolis from 2012 to 2015.

The real goal for Stroud and the Texans, though, isn't reaching any historic tally for regular-season wins––it's to extend that success into the postseason, which they'll be not only capable of accomplishing over the next few weeks, but have full confidence in the building that they'll be able to do so, now rallying to nine-straight wins dating back to Week 10; the longest active win streak in the entire NFL.

