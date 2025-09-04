Texans’ RB Room in Flux Amid Joe Mixon Injury
The Houston Texans running back room enters the 2025 season looking a bit differently than initially expected just a few months ago.
Rather than last year's starter Joe Mixon being the one to take the reins as the Texans' lead running back for Week 1 of the season, Mixon will instead begin the year on the sidelines amid his lingering foot injury suffered this offseason, landing on Injured Reserve for at least the first four weeks of the season.
Mixon's absence leaves five running backs on the roster, with offseason signing Nick Chubb as the likely one to take the lead back role in his place. But, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it seems that plan for Chubb could shift quickly, as the veteran reportedly hasn't shown the same levels of explosiveness as showcased during his Cleveland Browns days.
"With no sense of when Joe Mixon might return from his injury, the Texans are piecing things together at running back. They kept five backs -- Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, British Brooks and fourth-round rookie Woody Marks. Chubb seems to be the starter for now, but he hasn't shown the same explosiveness post-injury that he had earlier in his career, which could open the door for Pierce or Marks to take on a larger role," Fowler wrote.
"It'll be interesting to see how many of these guys are active on game days, since Brooks and Pierce are too valuable on special teams to be inactive. But until someone steps up and shows more than they have so far, expect the Texans to use the run game to set up a passing game they believe will be more dynamic in C.J. Stroud's third year than it was in a disappointing 2024 that led to the firing of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik."
Without Mixon's health not being too ironed out for now and the foreseeable future, it's hard to predict how this Texans rushing offense could look as we navigate deeper into the season as is, but the outlook behind Houston's lead rusher from last year on the depth chart doesn't make it any easier.
On paper, Chubb looks to be the most likely candidate to take the bulk of the carries in the Texans backfield, but without the same top-end explosiveness and big play ability he held in Cleveland, there's a world where he gets dethroned as the top runner in this offense compared to Dameon Pierce or Woody Marks.
Pierce has the tenure within this offense to have a nice bit of confidence from this coaching staff. Marks, while unproven, could be a rookie name to watch later in the season, and perhaps a back who takes more command in the passing game.
Regardless, this won't be a unit that's centered around being super run-heavy as is. New offensive coordinator Nick Caley will instead look to the strengths of C.J. Stroud and a potential bounce-back campaign on his end with a more explosive, dynamic passing offense than what was seen in 2024.
