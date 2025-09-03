Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Takes Huge Step to Play vs. Rams
It looks like Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has taken a major step in the right direction when it comes to his potential return to play for this weekend's season opener on the road vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gardner-Johnson made his return to Texans' practice after missing close to a month due to his knee injury suffered during training camp– a great sign towards the veteran safety's potential availability during Sunday's contest vs. the Rams.
Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined since early August due to the injury he sustained in practice leading up to the Texans' first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Immediately, the knee injury drew some concerns about whether he might have suffered from a torn ACL or another season-ending injury before his first year in Houston had even kicked off.
However, it would eventually be uncovered that Gardner-Johnson's injury wasn't as bad as initially suspected, with hopes that a Week 1 return would eventually be in play. Coach DeMeco Ryans voiced earlier this week that the Texans would be hopeful for him to be back on the field in the days ahead, and now, that hope looks to be coming to reality.
“C.J. [Gardner-Johnson] is doing really well, progressing fine. We expect him to be ready for Week 1,” Ryans said on Sunday.
Gardner-Johnson has been on the Texans' roster since being dealt to Houston at the beginning of March from the Philadelphia Eagles, less than two months removed from their Super Bowl victory, and looks primed to be a starting piece in the back-end of this secondary, and a big component of this defense's success for 2025.
During his last season with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson put up some of his best numbers in recent memory, logging 59 total tackles, six interceptions, 12 passes defended, and a forced fumble within the 16 games he appeared and started in.
Now entering Houston, he'll likely have a big role in this defensive back unit from the jump, especially with the recent injuries sustained throughout.
Gardner-Johnson's playing status will soon become official leading up to the Texans' season opener vs. the Rams on September 7th, but on the surface, things seem to be pointing in a positive direction.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Nick Chubb Ready to Anchor Texans’ Backfield
MORE: Texans Sign QB to 1-Year Extension
MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans Reveals Key to Success vs. Rams
MORE: NFL Exec Issues Blunt Prediction on Texans’ Season
MORE: Texans Learn Matthew Stafford’s Week 1 Status vs. Rams