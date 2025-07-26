How Joe Mixon Injury Update Will Impact the Houston Texans
With the recent injury update on Houston Texans' running back Joe Mixon, the two-time AFC South Champions may have to resolve yet another issue on offense ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Mixon is expected to be out for an extended period of time due to a lingering foot injury.
After signing with the Texans last offseason, the 29-year-old running back played an important piece in the team's offensive efforts in 2024. He became the first Houston running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards since Carlos Hyde in 2019. But with Mixon expected to miss time, offensive coordinator Nick Caley will have to find a way to make up for loss production.
Looking at the team's current running back room without Mixon, newly-acquired veteran Nick Chubb looks to be the leader in the clubhouse ahead of week one. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a subpar season with the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 332 yards on 102 attempts behind a poor offensive line.
Behind Chubb on the depth chart, 2022 fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks are next in line at the running back position. However, with Pierce being placed on the Physically Unable to Play (PUP) list, Marks is now slated as the team's No. 2 running back. The 2025 fourth-round pick out of USC is coming off an impressive season with the Trojans in 2024, as he finished the year with 1,133 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 198 carries.
Luckily for Houston, both Chubb and Marks perfectly compliment each other in the backfield. Chubb's earlier-down bruiser mentality pairs well with Mark's explosive rushing ability, giving the Texans a chance to running back by committee until Mixon returns. However, Houston could pursue a veteran free agent running back if the franchise does not feel confident beginning the season with the current rotation. D'Ernest Johnson and Jeff Wilson are two names that would nice veteran rushers that are known for their explosive play style.
