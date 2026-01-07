DeMeco Ryans Impressed by Texans Rookie’s Steady Growth

The Houston Texans have seen a handful of contributors in this year's rookie class step up in a big way throughout the regular season to help push this group to their current Wild Card Weekend heights.

Second round pick Jayden Higgins has been a quality addition to C.J. Stroud's receiving corps, Houston's other second rounder, Aireontae Ersery, has started all but one game on the Texans' revamped offensive line, and even third round wideout Jaylin Noel has started to carve out a solid role himself on the offensive end, as well as special teams.

But, perhaps the most impactful rookie of the bunch for the Texans from this season might be none other than fourth-round running back Woody Marks, who has gradually found his way into becoming Houston's number-one runner in the backfield, and a critical piece of their offensive unit entirely.

Through 16 games, Marks has put together 196 carries for 703 yards on the ground, along with 24 catches for 208 yards, pairing that with five total touchdowns throughout the year that have made him a potent playmaker for the Texans offense with an ability to rattle off an explosive play on any given weekend.

It's been an effort that's undoubtedly impressed Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who had some notable praise to hand out towards his rookie running back heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I think Woody [Marks], throughout the year, I feel like he's gotten better with the more reps that he's getting," Ryans said. "In game, I feel like, Woody, he does a better job the more times he touches the football. He's always going forward, always gaining positive yards, and that patience comes with setting up setting up your blocks. You have to do a good job setting up your blocks to put you in position to make guys miss at certain times, and Woody has done a good job with that."

Woody Marks Will Continue to Be Vital for Texans

Marks has gradually worked his way into being a weekly component of the Texans' weekly attack on the ground, and will continue to be crucial for Houston's offensive success moving forward into the postseason.

The run game becomes even more important once the Texans are forced on the road into cold-weather postseason games like Pittsburgh, or what could lie ahead against the Denver Broncos or New England Patriots; both teams that also have stout defenses that will test Houston's ability to be dynamic on the scoring end, both in the run and the pass.

Marks also has a notable playmaking ability that can put together some explosive plays at the right time for a Texans offense that has seen its consistency drift in certain moments throughout the regular season. Those could also transpire in the coming weeks of the postseason, but if Marks has the hot hand, that makes the job of complementary football a whole lot easier for the Texans and C.J. Stroud.

Expect Marks to continue in his role as a major piece on the offensive end for Houston, and someone that could spark a few chunk plays to move the chains downfield in the process.

