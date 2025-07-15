“I’m Hungry for It”: Will Anderson Opens Up About Elevating His Game
It’s not as though Will Anderson is an overlooked player in the NFL. The third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and subsequent Defensive Rookie of the Year has already made a name for himself as one of the NFL's promising young pass rushers.
But there is that next step to joining the conversation among Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, and Myles Garrett as an elite pass rusher. Anderson spoke with NFL analyst Ross Tucker about what he needs to do to take that next step in his professional career.
“Consistency, consistently,” Anderson said. “I have to do it consistently every game. It can’t be a drop off.”
Anderson has seen consistent growth in his stat sheet over his first two seasons. He nabbed seven sacks in year one and grabbed 11 last year. Still, when he talks about consistency, he’s surely talking about those elite rushers that average 12-14+ sacks per season, with a bit of extra substance on top.
“It’s just more, doing more,” Anderson said. “And doing more is just, you know, we want to talk about sacks and stuff like that, and the sacks are going to come, but like, doing more like more forced fumbles. Like, gotta get the ball out more when you’re sacking the quarterback. That’s one of my offseason things that I want to work on is like, reaching with precision, really turning the corner tight, and really going for the ball.
“Those guys have a lot of forced fumbles, a lot of strip sacks and stuff like that. That’s what separates them.”
Anderson has just one forced fumble and one recovery in his career so far. Both came last season.
“I feel great where I’m at right now, but there’s more left on the table, “Anderson said. “Like, I’m starving for it right now, you know, I’m hungry for it.”
Anderson certainly has the opportunity to build these aspects of his game. Lining up opposite a great veteran like Danielle Hunter with elite defensive backs locking down the opposing quarterback’s receiving options opens up a wealth of opportunity for the splash plays that haven’t come his way just yet.
Anderson mentioned in the interview how he watches rushers like Garrett, Nick Bosa, and Maxx Crosby and pointed out some of the little things in their game that give them an extra edge in their pass rushes. He also noted how Hunter helps to confirm the aspects that he should be implementing in his game.
There’s no doubt Anderson has the right mindset and physical ability to become one of the league’s top pass rushers. After two strong seasons, Year 3 might be the time for him to make that leap.