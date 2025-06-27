Houston Texans Star Predicted to Be in DPOY Race
Could the Houston Texans have a long-shot winner to earn this season's Defensive Player of the Year title?
In the eyes of NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, the Texans could have just the player to make those strides in being the league's best defender: Will Anderson Jr.
Brooks outlined a long-shot winner for each major NFL award heading into the 2025 season, where Anderson Jr. was the one to receive that title for Defensive Player of the Year, for what he predicts to be a potentially dominant season from the third-year edge rusher.
"The 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year could emerge as the league’s top defender in 2025. Last season, Anderson tallied 11 sacks (tied for 10th in the league) in 14 games playing opposite a disruptive force in Danielle Hunter," Brooks wrote. "With the Texans adding more firepower to the front line in free agency, the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder should see those numbers spike thanks to more one-on-one pass-rushing opportunities in favorable, long-yardage situations. As head coach DeMeco Ryans unleashes the third-year pro in an ultra-aggressive scheme that prioritizes pressure at every turn, Anderson could top the 20-sack mark as the Texans’ designated defensive playmaker. "
While Anderson Jr. has yet to truly breakout onto the scene with that aspired 20-sack campaign, perhaps one more season under his belt in Ryans' system and another offseason of development could be just what the Texans' edge rusher needs to elevate to that next level as a top talent at the position.
The biggest hurdle for Anderson Jr. when it comes to a DPOY award centers on the talent surrounding him on the Texans' defense, with the likes of Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley Jr. also taking some shine from the Alabama product in any talks for him to win it.
Anderson Jr. can certainly be in that discussion, but it'd have to pair with a truly potent season.
He may not be among the top of the list when outlining the most elite names who could grab that DPOY crown this coming season, but if Anderson Jr. is able to take another jump in his development to emerge as a high-end rushing duo with Hunter, there could certainly be a road for the Texans' own to be the one to land those honors in 2025.
