Insider Drops Major Update on Stefon Diggs' Future With Texans
Last spring, the Houston Texans rocked the NFL landscape when they acquired Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills.
The minute the Texans landed Diggs, they were widely viewed as the biggest threats to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
However, things did not exactly work out for Diggs in 2024, as he tore his ACL midway through the season and is now slated to hit free agency.
While most feel that Diggs is preparing to depart Houston, NFL insider James Palmer actually thinks that the four-time Pro Bowler will re-up with the Texans.
"I think this is leaning toward him staying in Houston," Palmer said. " ... He was extremely happy there, he was an unselfish teammate, he enjoyed the wide receiver room he was in. They really love having him around. At this point in his career, he is just looking to win a championship."
Diggs logged 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this past year, and it's pretty evident that his best days are behind him.
But Palmer added that Diggs is perfectly fine with Nico Collins being the No. 1 receiver and that he has "major unfinished business with C.J. Stroud and Co."
He concluded his synopsis by saying Houston bringing back Diggs is "the most likely thing that ends up happening."
The Texans would probably be able to retain the 31-year-old on a one-year deal given his injury status and the fact that he is obviously in decline.
Stroud has made it very clear that he wants Diggs back in the fold, and with Houston having limited cap space, perhaps the best course of action for the club will be re-signing Diggs.