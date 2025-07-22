Insider Reveals Status Update on Texans RB Dameon Pierce
Heading into training camp right around the corner for the Houston Texans, it looks like one member of their backfield will be fully healthy entering the fold.
According to a report from KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, Texans veteran running back Dameon Pierce will be healthy for training camp after suffering from a strained quadriceps earlier this spring.
Pierce, who's been a part of the Texans' roster since the 2022 season as a fourth-round pick, has started 20 games and played in 38 while with Houston, with his best year coming during his rookie season when bursting onto the scene with over 930 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
Last season, Pierce had logged 40 carries in 11 games played, cashing in two touchdowns in the process. Now, after a minor hangup earlier in the offseason with his quadriceps, he'll be ready to go for his reps in the backfield later this week in Texans camp.
It will be a bit of a different role for Pierce in this offense heading into his fourth NFL season, with the Texans running back room looking much different from his first year. Not only will Houston's 1,000-yard rusher from last season in Joe Mixon, be returning for his second year, but offseason signing of Nick Chubb also joins the mix from the Cleveland Browns, looking to create a dominant one-two punch on the ground.
Not to mention, Houston also drafted USC's Woody Marks in the fourth round of this year's draft, further bolstering this backfield for 2025.
That puts Pierce in an interesting place in terms of his fit on this team, and perhaps on the roster bubble a few weeks out from roster cut-down day ensuing. But, for now, he'll at least be fully healthy entering camp, and will have his shot at earning his stripes on this 53-man roster with an impressive showing in both camp and preseason later this month.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Former Texans OL Works Out With Buccaneers
MORE: Texans OT Gets Significant Injury Update
MORE: NFL Insider Drops Huge Injury Update on Texans' Joe Mixon
MORE: Houston Texans Given Bullish Win Total Prediction for 2025
MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Big WR Addition Before Training Camp