Former Texans OL Works Out With Buccaneers
One former offensive lineman of the Houston Texans seemingly has some interest over in the NFC from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Buccaneers have hosted a workout for former Texans offensive lineman George Fant.
Fant, an eight-year NFL veteran, has played across three franchises through his NFL career, being with the Texans for one season in 2023, starting in 13 total games, while also starting in over 70 games throughout his entire career.
The undrafted product out of Western Kentucky University also spent three years with the Seattle Seahawks coming out of college, and three with the New York Jets before going to the Texans, and spent his most recent 2024 campaign back with the Seahawks, appearing in just two games as multiple knee injuries sidelined him throughout the year.
Now, Fant is seemingly healthier, and looking to get another shot on a roster ahead of camp, with the Buccaneers being one spot in play for his services–– and a place that's housed some relatively successful offensive lines in recent years.
For Tampa Bay though, they'll be without their All-Pro tackle Tristen Wirfs early in the year, as he'll have some extended recovery that could take him out of the first few contests of the season–– perhaps even Week 2 vs. the Texans.
With that absence in mind, they've seemingly begun to poke around the market for another name to add at tackle before camp, with Fant being among those candidates to keep an eye on as a late offseason acquisition.
It remains to be seen if the Bucs and Fant will put pen to paper on a deal, but it's clear Tampa at least has eyes on the 33-year-old as a fit that could be worthwhile.
