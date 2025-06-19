Jon Gruden Gives Strong Take on Houston Texans’ Latest Roster Move
The Houston Texans made an intriguing roster move on Wednesday with their signing of former first-round cornerback Damon Arnette, the former Ohio State product who was selected at pick 19 in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, now embarking on an NFL comeback after a three-year hiatus in the league.
It was due to a variety of concerns that led Arnette out of the NFL picture. He played a total of 13 games for the Raiders across two seasons before ultimately being cut mid-way through 2021 with a few legal issues, including an alleged hit-and-run lawsuit and a video of him flashing some firearms, but now, he's seemingly grown, matured, and earned his spot back on an NFL roster.
One of those who spoke out about the Texans' latest signing was none other than his former coach in Las Vegas, Jon Gruden, who had a ton of confidence to dish in Houston's newest addition in an interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
“He’s got a whole new identity,” Gruden said. “He doesn’t look the same. He doesn’t act the same. He’s not the same. He has changed his identity. He changed the circle of people in his life, in a good way. He’s focused. He’s determined. He’s got to make up for some time that he lost. He’s really concentrating on stringing good days together. I’m really proud of him.
“I see a guy who has reinvented himself. He has done it very impressively. I hope he continues to do that. We’ll all be able to pull for him. Some of the best stories I’ve been involved in with coaching is seeing guys turn it around from adversity. Darren Waller is a great example. He had problems and fixed himself. So did Maxx Crosby. Damon Arnette can do that as well. Hopefully, this opportunity leads to something great.”
Gruden was the coach who drafted Arnette upon his third year leading the charge on the Raiders' sidelines, and seemingly keeps up with his former player frequently even in the years following their time in Las Vegas.
And when asking Gruden about his former first-rounder, Arnette has been one to make those positive developments necessary to turn around his career trajectory. Now, he's got a great opportunity ahead to earn a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster leading up to Week One later this year.
