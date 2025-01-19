Kansas City Chiefs Player Takes Major Shot at Houston Texans
The Houston Texans were unable to pull off the shocking upset over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Their season ended up coming to an end by a final score of 23-14.
Throughout the course of the game, there were some questionable calls. However, the calls were made and the Texans were unable to come through with a win.
Following the game, a trio of Houston stars spoke out with criticism about the way the game was officiated. It was very clear that the Texans felt that the Chiefs were given favorable calls.
After the Houston stars spoke out, a Kansas City defender has fired back and taken a major shot at the Texans.
Jaylen Watson, a cornerback for the Chiefs, took to social media to fire his shot.
"I miss when grown men took they losses like a man a new day and age though," Watson posted on X.
Obviously, fans have had some very strong takes about the game. Kansas City fans have been very vocal on social media, while Houston fans have been frustrated with the way the game was officiated.
Unfortunately, there is nothing that the Texans can do regardless of how they feel the game was called.
All season long there have been questionable calls. The NFL referees have received a ton of shade from fans and players throughout the year.
Regardless of where anyone stands on the situation, Houston's season is over and the Chiefs are moving on to the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and company have kept their dreams of a three-peat as champions alive.
As for the Texans, they will head into the NFL offseason looking to improve and come back even stronger in 2025. Hopefully, they're able to accomplish that goal.