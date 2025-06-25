NFL Legend Speaks Out Strongly About Texans QB CJ Stroud
The NFL media landscape has become somewhat excessive in its criticisms of Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud following what many have called a sophomore slump season in 2024. But former Texans rival Peyton Manning put Stroud’s early career into full perspective how silly those arguments really are at the Fanatics Fest this week.
“Everybody wants to judge right away, ‘Oh, great rookie year, second year…’ By the way, he went to the playoffs in his second year, he’s 22, let’s be careful saying it was a down year, okay? I didn’t win a playoff game until my sixth year,” Manning said.
Manning’s Early Struggles Put Stroud’s Criticism in Perspective
The two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP lost his first three playoff games before winning two in 2003. Stroud has already won two himself. The Texans actually finished with equal records and playoff performances in each of Stroud’s seasons in Houston, despite that supposed down year in 2024.
Manning famously had one of the worst rookie performances at the quarterback position in NFL history. In today’s NFL, there’s little chance he would have even been on the field long enough to throw 28 interceptions to set the rookie record that still stands today. He probably wouldn’t be afforded six years to win his first playoff game, either.
Of course, much to the annoyance of Houston fans through the first decade of the franchise’s existence, Manning bumped those early struggles and went on to become one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all time.
Stroud threw 12 interceptions last year, which, make no mistake, is not great in today’s NFL. Still, in two seasons, Stroud is still well short of the 43 Manning threw in his first two seasons.
Stroud also ate 52 sacks, which certainly didn’t assist his decision-making in a frantic pocket. But Manning pointed out that Stroud shouldn’t be defined by his statistics in Year 2, especially when he’s had all offseason to prepare for a bounce-back in Year 3.
“I always talk about how hard it is as a rookie to play, CJ kinda goes ‘obviously it’s not that hard’ because he dominated as a rookie,” Manning said. “And what does that do? That gives defenses more film to look at to know what they have to do to try to stop him in his second year, right? As a rookie, you know, they don’t know what you’re going to do. But guess who gets to figure out what defenses are doing – CJ does, by watching film this season.”
For all the praise Stroud earned for his incredible rookie campaign, the quick turnaround on him this offseason has been jarring for Houston fans. In a league that has recently seen the career resurgence of players like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Geno Smith, there’s something to be said about having patience with a young quarterback. Still, it’s not as though Stroud’s worst moments are even comparable to that trio, anyway.
Either way, Manning is right. The story on Stroud’s career is far from written, and the same people who doubted him coming into the NFL are likely the same ones doubting him now. Without a doubt, it’s just a matter of time before he proves them wrong again.