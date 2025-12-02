Former Texans Star DB Fuels Speculation of Reunion

It looks like recently retired All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu could be teasing a return to the NFL just one season after hanging it up––and the Houston Texans might just be a team among the few suitors he'd be interested in returning to.

During a recent interview with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Mathieu was speaking about the elite state of the Texans' defense from across this season, even going on to say he'd be willing to come out of retirement to join onto a defense like Houston has.

"I do know this, the Texans– the way the Texans play defense. Man, listen. I'd come back to play for a defense like that," Mathieu said.

When asked to clarify on whether he was truly serious about a return, Mathieu made his stance clear: it's certainly possible for the right situation.

"For the right situation, who wouldn't?... I love this game."

Mathieu, the former Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement before the 2025 season kicked off, but it seems like the idea of an NFL return isn't out of the question a few months later.

Especially for a spot like Houston with the way their defense has played out as one of the best of this season, both upfront and in the secondary, the Texans could present some strong appeal for him to run it back one more time.

The three-time Pro Bowler had previously played for Houston one season back in 2018 before going on to join the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the better safety talents in recent memory, collecting a pair of All-Pro First Team selections in his first two years there.

If Mathieu were to entertain that return late in the season, the Texans may actually present a solid fit on paper to fill a need in the back end. Houston's suffered from multiple injuries at the safety position in recent weeks, including M.J. Stewart and Jaylen Reed, also pairing with the injured Jimmie Ward, who's yet to make his season debut due to an offseason foot injury.

Mathieu, a tested veteran who still managed to start all 17 games for the New Orleans Saints in his last season active, could be worth a flier for the Texans to take a look at in the event they wanted to look outward for that safety talent.

Last year in New Orleans, Mathieu had 62 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven passes defended, and three interceptions.

Time will tell if Mathieu does look to come back to the NFL for another go, but if he does, keep an eye on Houston to be one of a few teams that could utilize his presence.

