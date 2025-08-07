Texans' CJ Stroud Reveals Intriguing Comparison for New Offensive Coordinator
The Houston Texans are looking to turn a corner on offense in 2025. Following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, Houston fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.
The Texans then brought in Nick Caley to replace Slowik. This is Caley's first time serving as an offensive coordinator after previously working on the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots staffs.
One player who could benefit from the change in playcalling is quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud has been a quality quarterback in his first two seasons in the NFL, leading Houston to back-to-back AFC South titles.
However, the offense can take another step under Caley. Stroud made a major comparison for Caley ahead of the 2025 season.
“They talk the same.. same energy. Cales he’s a little turnt up, well not a little, he’s A LOT turnt up.. he turnt up to the max," Stroud said. “He’s very Sean McVay like. When I met Sean last year it’s very similar to what I get now.”
McVay is one of the best coaches in the NFL and had Caley on his offensive staff from 2023 to 2024.
Texans New Look Offense
Changing offensive coordinators wasn't the only change that Houston made to their offense in the 2025 season. The Texans drafted wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel while acquiring wideout Christian Kirk in a trade.
Houston also retooled their offensive line by trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders while signing tackle Cam Robinson and drafting Aireontae Ersery in the second round.
They also signed veteran running back Nick Chubb, who could carve out a bigger role with Joe Mixon currently sidelined with an injury. Mixon was a pivotal piece for the Texans in 2024, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 36 receptions for 309 yards and a touchdown.
The new additions will look to elevate Stroud's game. Stroud started his career strong in 2023, completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He had a slight regression in 2024, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Part of Stroud's regression can be attributed to the numerous injuries that his receiving core suffered.
With new weapons, a retooled offensive line, and a new offensive coordinator, Stroud will look to have his best season yet and lead the Texans to their third straight AFC South title.
