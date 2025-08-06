Texans Sign Former Lions WR
The Houston Texans have brought on a former Detroit Lions wide receiver to their 90-man roster ahead of their first preseason bout of the year.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have agreed to a deal to sign free agent wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Cephus, who was a member of the Lions' pass-catching corps for three seasons, was also a part of the Texans' preseason roster in 2024 before he was cut before the regular season kicked off. He was also previously signed to both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason, but would inevitably be waived by each.
Now, though, he'll be on board for Houston's preliminary contests once again, looking to make some noise in the receiver room.
Cephus, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound veteran wideout enters his age-27 season, last suiting up in a regular season game for Detroit back in 2022– where he started his career as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
During his time with the Lions, Cephus has 22 games played while starting in six of them, logging 568 total yards on 37 catches, also hauling in four touchdowns. His best year of production came from his rookie campaign in 2020 when Matthew Stafford was still in town, where he secured 20 receptions on 349 yards and two touchdowns.
He hasn't been in the mix for a regular season game in nearly three years, but clearly, the Texans brass has seen enough to merit him a shot to make the roster in a vastly-different receiving room than how things looked in 2024.
Cephus will join a room led by the likes of Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, while also joining the rookie newcomers from Iowa State in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
With Cephus on the roster, it puts the Texans at 13 total names at wide receiver in camp, a number that will certainly get smaller leading up to the season, but it remains to be seen who, below the top four to five guys, will end up getting the nod for the 53-man roster.
Cephus will have a few more training camp practices underway, along with three preseason contests ahead to cement his status on the roster, starting off with a road matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 4 PM ET.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
