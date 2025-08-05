Texans Release Depth Chart for Vikings Preseason Matchup
The Houston Texans have unveiled their unofficial depth chart for their first preseason game of the year vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's the full outlook for the Texans on all three sides of the ball:
Offense
- QB: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz, Kedon Slovis
- RB: Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, J.J. Taylor, British Brooks
- WR: Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Jared Wayne, Johnny Johnson III
- WR: Christian Kirk, Jaylin Noel, Braxton Berrios, Xavier Johnson
- WR: Jayden Higgins, Justin Watson, John Metchie III, Daniel Jackson
- TE: Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan, Irv Smith Jr., Jakob Johnson
- LT: Cam Robinson, Zach Thomas, Austin Deculus
- LG: Laken Tomlinson, Juice Scruggs, LaDarius Henderson
- C: Jarrett Patterson, Jake Andrews, Eli Cox
- RG: Tytus Howard, Ed Ingram, Jaylon Thomas
- RT: Aireontae Ersery, Blake Fisher
Defense
- DE: Will Anderson Jr., Darrell Taylor, Casey Toohill
- DT: Mario Edwards Jr., Tommy Togiai, Haggai Ndubuisi, Marlon Davidson
- DT: Sheldon Rankins, Tim Settle Jr., Junior Tafuna
- DE: Danielle Hunter, Dylan Horton, Solomon Byrd
- LB: Azeez Al-Shaair, Jake Hansesn, Nick Niemann, Jamal Hill, K.C. Ossai
- LB: Henry To'oto'o, Christian Harris, E.J. Speed, Jackson Woodard
- CB: Derek Stingley Jr., D'Angelo Ross, Tremon Smith
- CB: Kamari Lassiter, Jaylin Smith, Damon Arnette
- S: Calen Bullock, Jaylen Reed
- S: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, M.J. Stewart, Russ Yeast
- N: Jalen Pitre, Myles Bryant, Arthur Maulet
Special Teams
- P: Tommy Townsend
- PK: Ka'imi Fairbairn
- H: Tommy Townsend
- LS: Austin Brinkman
- KR: Dameon Pierce, Braxton Berrios, Jaylin Noel
- PR: Braxton Berrios. Jaylin Noel, Christian Kirk
While it's only an unofficial depth chart that's very subject to change, the initial list gives a first look at what the plans might be for this team's starting lineup entering the year–– perhaps most notably on the offensive line that's been the center of conversation for the Texans across this offseason.
To start, the Texans will have veteran Cam Robinson and rookie Aireontae Ersery manning the tackle spots, while Laken Tomlinson, Jarrett Patterson, and Tytus Howard fill in the inside. It's the same five-man group Houston has approached their training camp with, so no real surprises on that front, but it will certainly be an interesting factor to watch unfold for Houston's first exhibition contest of the season.
Kickoff between the Texans and Vikings lands on 4 PM MT on August 9th.
