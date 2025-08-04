Houston Texans Projected to Make Stunning Roster Cut

My Texans 53-Man Roster Prediction heading into week of WV trip & Preseason Week 1:



This is assuming there isn't health concerns with players and none of the PUP guys end up on IR.



Closest cuts for me were Dylan Horton/Dameon Pierce/M.J. Stewart/Juice Scruggs/Zach Thomas. pic.twitter.com/Fgn0c81t54