Houston Texans Projected to Make Stunning Roster Cut

The Houston Texans are being predicted to make a very surprising roster cut heading into the NFL season.

Matthew Schmidt

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans' roster is looking quite a bit different this year than it did last season, particularly on the offensive end.

Not only did the Texans completely revamp their receiving corps, but they also overhauled their offensive line, which was one of the NFL's worst units in 2025.

Houston traded away a couple of key players in Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green, signed some veteran free agents and used a second-round draft pick on Aireontae Ersery. So what do all of those moving parts mean for some of the Texans' holdovers.

Well, Jacob Barzilla of Medium seems to believe that there could be a surprising roster cut coming, and in his most recent 53-man roster projection for Houston, he had the Texans parting ways with former second-round offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

Considering that Scruggs started 13 games last season, this definitely comes as a bit of a stunner, but then again, the 25-year-old has also been a fairly big disappointment for the Texans thus far.

To be fair to Scruggs, he is naturally a center who was shifted over to guard last year, and he actually managed to post a respectable 64.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. However, he was also part of an offensive line unit that surrendered 54 sacks in 2024.

Houston's offense was expected to be one of the league's best last season, but instead, it was rather underwhelming, and while injuries certainly factored into the equation, so did incredibly poor protection in the trenches.

We'll see what the Texans decide to do with their offensive line in the coming weeks and whether or not Scruggs makes the cut.

