Texans Found Prime Trade Candidate in Preseason Game vs. Vikings
The Houston Texans aren't going to put too much stock into their first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Most of their primary players didn't even suit up, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back Nick Chubb, and wide receiver Nico Collins.
Instead, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans gave his depth pieces some valuable reps and opportunities to earn their spots on the roster and snaps in the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Ultimately, they fell to the Vikings, 10-20, but did come away with some worthwhile insight on their personnel.
Davis Mills proved his worth as the primary backup quarterback to Stroud, completing 4-of-5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on his only series of the game. Two potential starting offensive linemen, Aireontae Ersery and Jake Andrews, played well for the first-team offense. Perhaps the most impressive player for the Texans was third-year wideout John Metchie III, though.
John Metchie III could become a valuable trade asset for the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans originally drafted John Metchie III out of Alabama in 2022. An acute promyelocytic leukemia diagnosis forced him to miss the entirety of his rookie season. Since then, he's struggled to carve out a consistent role within Houston's offense.
Against the Vikings, however, he showed off some of the tantalizing potential that made him a blue-chip prospect from one of the country's most prestigious football programs. He finished his first preseason game with five catches on eight targets for 45 yards. He led both teams in receptions.
Even amid all of the Texans' injuries last season, Metchie III still didn't see the field as often as he hoped. Despite Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Stefon Diggs all missing multiple games, Metchie III only saw 457 total snaps, per Football Guys.
Now, with free agent acquisition Christian Kirk, second-round pick Jayden Higgins, and third-rounder Jaylin Noel on board, Metchie III is likely to be outside of the rotation entirely. He'll be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season. Rather than risk losing him for nothing next offseason, Houston could capitalize on his premier pedigree by trading him to a team desperate for another playmaker, especially if he continues to impress throughout the preseason.
He won't likely command much in return, considering his scarce production so far in the league, pre-existing health issues, and impending free agency status. However, the Texans could still benefit by grabbing another late-round pick for his services. It's certainly better than getting nothing and just having him ride the pine all season.