Texans GM Highlights Major Growth From Key Player
During media availability for Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio at the beginning of training camp, the exec made a notable highlight of one player who's already stood out in a major way as perhaps being among the team's most improved players of the offseason.
That's none other than second-year tight end Cade Stover, the Texans' fourth-round selection from a year ago, entering his sophomore year in the fold, seemingly already making a noticeable impression on Houston's staff.
In Caserio's interview, he dove into a bit of what he's seen from Stover across the course of this offseason, crediting the 25-year-old's mindset and mentality with a big opportunity ahead in year two.
“You’d be hard pressed to find a player that’s improved as much as Cade in the offseason," Caserio said at Texans training camp. "Really took advantage of his opportunities. He's always had the right mentality, and the right approach, and the right mindset. I think most young players going from year one to year two have an opportunity for growth and development, really, more physically., because they have a full year in the program."
"Cade, along with a number of other players, certainly took advantage of his opportunities," he continued. "We're glad Cade is here and looking forward to what he can potentially bring to our football team."
Stover looks to file in behind Dalton Schultz in this Texans tight end room to start off the 2025 season, but it feels like he has some strong support in the building after a productive offseason in the books, and could be on the verge of a bit more production than expected in this new-look offense.
Within his last season in the fold for the Texans, Stover had had nine starts and 15 games played for 15 catches and 133 receiving yards, logging one touchdown in the process. A bit limited in his reps for year one, but as signs seem to point in camp, that workload seems to be on the upward trend for next season.
Needless to say, keep an eye on Stover as the Texans navigate through camp in the coming weeks, and potentially as a player to watch as Houston's regular season gets underway in September.
