Houston Texans Linked to Big WR Addition Before Training Camp
The Houston Texans have already added a bunch of new faces to their wide receiver room this offseason, but could they potentially bring in another with training camp looming?
Ben Poulin of House of Houston feels the Texans should make another addition to their receiving corps, singling out Gabe Davis as the player they should target.
"The best bang for the buck free agent who could seamlessly step into this role is Gabe Davis," Poulin wrote. "He was just released by the Texans’ division rival Jaguars, and might be interested in two revenge games in a new uniform. What makes this scenario more palatable is that Davis is likely to come at a price the Texans can afford. Spotrac.com places his expected value well within Houston’s budget, around $13 million. "
Davis was a major bust in Jacksonville last season, catching just 20 passes in 10 games before hitting the injured reserve list. That came after signing a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars.
Prior to his time in Jacksonville, though, Davis was a productive pass-catcher. He spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, with his best campaign coming in 2022 when he hauled in 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 26-year-old is well known as a significant big-play threat, as evidenced by the fact that he average a healthy 16.7 yards per catch during his time with the Bills. That is something the Texans could definitely use in their aerial attack alongside of Nico Collins.
Davis would also further open up the field for quarterback C.J. Stroud, making those short and intermediate throws a bit easier.
The fact that Davis remains unsigned this deep into the offseason is strange, but he would definitely represent a good pickup for someone. Will it be Houston?
