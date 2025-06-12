NFL Breaks Silence on Arrest of Houston Texans Defender
Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was faced with some serious legal trouble on Thursday morning.
According to a report from Catherine Dominguez and Jonathan Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, Texans safety Jimmie Ward is facing a felony assault family violence charge. The 33-year-old was arrested on Thursday morning following the incident around 5:30 AM CT at his home in Magnolia, Texas.
Now following the report, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy has made an initial statement on Ward's arrest.
"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time," McCarthy said.
Ward was reportedly booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 6:30 AM CT on Thursday, now being held without bond.
Ward has been an 11-year veteran in the league, selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he ended up spending nine years and playing in 109 total games before joining aboard the Texans in 2023.
Following the arrest, the Texans also released a similar statement via senior director of communications, Omar Majzoub.
"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," Majzoub said. "We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”
During his most recent season with the Texans, Ward started in ten games to log 48 total tackles, five TFLs, four passes defended, and two interceptions before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the middle of the year.
If Ward does remain out of the fold for a significant period, the Texans' safety room will likely turn to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Calen Bullock to take on some extended responsibility with the back-end of the Houston secondary.
Expect a bit more details to unravel surrounding Ward and his legal status in the coming days.
