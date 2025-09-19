Texans' Will Anderson Shares Clear Takeaway From Early Struggles
The Houston Texans have been caught on the losing end of their first two matchups of the 2025 season, falling to both the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a combined six points, and now leave the Texans as one of 10 teams without a win for the new campaign.
The Texans have made it clear through both the sentiments of C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans that this team isn't panicking, and neither is star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., who spoke about Houston's lapses leading up to Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, and what needs to be done to flip the script for a win this weekend.
For Anderson, the key takeaway was clear: the Texans have to finish, and the defense has to be even better.
'We've got to finish," Anderson said after Texans practice on Thursday. "We're a couple of plays away. We've got to finish those big plays. And I think for us, man, defensively, we've got to take the ball away more."
"We've got to find more opportunities. We have those opportunities, but we have to find more ways to keep taking the ball back, to keep giving C.J [Stroud] time to get back on the field, and do his thing. And when he gets the ball, man, he's special."
The Texans have been far from perfect through two weeks, but they've had a win in their sights at some point throughout the fourth quarter in each contest. Week 1's comeback was cut short by a Dare Ogunbowale fumble, and a commanding drive from Baker Mayfield and the Bucs' offense stopped a win in its tracks in Week 2.
There's responsibility to be had on both sides of the ball to make the necessary improvements moving forward, but as a leader on the defensive end, Anderson Jr. wants to keep finding ways for his group grow further– by getting the ball in Stroud's hands and having better success on late downs.
"So we've got to just keep finding more ways on defense, man, to get him the ball back, get off on 3rd down. Be better on 3rd down, get off the field. Then 4th down, we've got to get off the field on that. So like, those are opportunities that we have to capitalize on this defense to make this team be great."
As for Anderson, he's played his role exquisitely. The Texans' star defender has brought pressure on both Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield to log a sack in both showings.
But, as we all know, there's 10 other men on the field, and for the Texans, they'll need all of those members to show out in a major way in a near-must-win game for Week 3 in Jacksonville. Captain Will looks to be a driving force to make that happen.