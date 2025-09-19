Texans OC Addresses Limited Usage of Rookie WRs
The Houston Texans have kept the usage of their rookie duo of wide receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, pretty modest through two weeks of NFL action.
During the Texans' first two matchups of the year vs. the LA Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the duo has combined for a total of six targets, good for a collective four catches and 67 yards.
For a pair of day two picks in this summer's draft, it's been a bit of a quieter start to the year for both Higgins and Noel than many expected. Especially considering the absence of starting slot receiver Christian Kirk for Weeks 1 and 2, the rookie pairing's involvement has certainly been the center of a few questions among the Texans' many after an 0-2 start.
But when asking offensive coordinator Nick Caley heading into Week 3 about possibly expanding those opportunities for Higgins and Noel, he notes he's been pleased with both guys throughout the early motions of the season, perhaps a sign of things to come.
"Yes, those guys have done a really good job, okay? And we have opportunities, I think a lot of our guys can do really positive things with the ball in their hands," Caley said. "So, again, week to week, package to package, who we have available, we'll continue to grow."
"I've been pleased with all those guys, and I've said that before, and that's the truth. So we just gotta keep continuing to get better and working at those things."
Through those limited opportunities for the Texans' receivers have also come three explosive plays; the biggest of those coming during Higgins' Week 1 debut in LA, where he had his only catch on the day for 28 yards.
Noel also had his own explosive highlight in Week 2, albeit coming from a 53-yard punt return on the special teams side.
For a Texans offense that has failed to see that desired explosiveness throughout the first two weeks, outside of a select few plays, finding that production to help lift this unit from its slow start is critical. Discovering that piece of the scoring unit could be as easy as handing a few more reps to either Higgins or Noel, who have both made their respective dents on the field in their limited moments.
Will those expanded targets come as early as Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars? It remains to be seen, especially with Kirk back in the mix to claim some of that share. But regardless, don't take your eye off either rookie.