Three Senior Bowl Stars Houston Texans' Fans Must Know Ahead Of NFL Draft
The NFL Draft conversations are now in full-force, which means the Houston Texans must find ways to retool their squad heading into the 2025 season.
Luckily, fans were able to witness some of the best prospects last week during the Reese's Senior Bowl, where many of the top-tier NFL prospects were able to showcase their skills in front of a slew of NFL personnel. Here are three players from the Senior Bowl that Houston Texans' fans should look out for heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jack Bech (Wide Receiver, TCU)
With wide receiver Tank Dell likely to miss time in 2025, Houston Texans' general manager Nick Caserio must find a second option in the passing game behind Nico Collins.
Former TCU wideout Jack Bech would make for an incredible fit due to his sharp route-running ability and his large catch radius. Bech ended the week as the Senior Bowl MVP after winning countless reps in the one-on-ones and his six catches for 68 yard performance on Saturday.
While it remains unclear if NFL teams have Bech as a round one talent, there's no question that the former TCU standout could be an impact player for the Texans' offense. His ability to create separation at any level, along with his phenomenal hands makes Bech an easy fit with quarterback CJ Stroud and Collins.
Grey Zabel (Offensive Lineman, NDSU)
It's obvious that Stroud needs more help up front next season, as he was sacked a total of 52 times during the regular season. With that in mind, the answer could be Saturday's Overall Practice Player-of-Week, Grey Zabel.
After a dominant senior season at NDSU, Zabel shined against some of the best defensive lineman at the Senior Bowl. He played everywhere on the offensive line throughout the four-day event and held his own at each spot. Zabel's combination of size and strength makes him a rare prospect on the offensive line.
If Zabel manages to fall in the lap of the Texans in the first two rounds, he would be an outstanding fit in the trenches. The former Bison has experience playing everywhere on the offensive line, which is perfect for Houston depending on where the organization wants to position Tytus Howard in 2025.
Darius Alexander (Defensive Tackle, Toledo)
Despite this year's draft class being filled with incredible defensive tackles, Toledo's Darius Alexander made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl.
At 6-foot-3, 305 lbs, Alexander displayed his ability to be a special interior defensive lineman down in Mobile. He was named the top DL on National squad in vote from OL group at Practice Player-of-the-Week, thanks to his constant wins at the line of scrimmage.
Alexander finished as the fourth-highest graded defensive lineman in 2024, according to PFF. Coming into the Senior Bowl, he was projected to be an early-mid day two pick, but with an impressive performance down in Mobile, he could see a huge jump in his stock. The Texans' defense is riddled with young stars, however, Alexander could be a perfect tackle to put alongside Will Anderson.