Why The Houston Texans Must Have A Perfect 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon, the Houston Texans are in a perfect spot to improve their roster for next season.
Houston's 2024 season came to a close after a brutal loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round matchup. The loss exposed some of the biggest flaws in the Texans roster, but luckily, there's a chance that they can be addressed this offseason through the draft.
NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller shared his thoughts about the 2025 Draft class on Tuesday, claiming that there are many offensive and defensive tackles.
Two of the biggest needs for the Texans heading into the 2025 offseason that need to be addressed are both the offensive and defensive line. Outside of Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard, Houston's offensive line does not have much depth. And on defense, Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter could greatly benefit from an interior tackle.
Even though Miller did not comment on the wide receivers in this upcoming class, there are multiple mid-round players that would make sense for the Texans. Jalen Royals out of Utah State is prime example, as he is a talented "z" receiver that could play both inside and out while Tank Dell recovers from his knee injury.
If general manager Nick Caserio can continue his strong run in the NFL Draft, he would set Houston up for years to come. Quarterback CJ Stroud has proven to be a franchise player, along with wideout Nico Collins. However, Stroud was sacked 52 times in the regular season, which was the second most in NFL behind Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams. Hitting on a few offensive lineman while also adding a defensive lineman could take the Texans to the next level.