The Surprise NFC Team that Could Target Houston Texans' John Metchie III
The Houston Texans have been urged to trade wide receiver John Metchie III after selecting two Iowa State receivers in the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Texans receiving corps will again be led by Nico Collins. He's the star of the show, and Tank Dell is expected to join him, although the latter could miss almost all of the 2025 season. Alongside those two, the Texans added Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel from Iowa State, respectively in the second and third rounds. The 6-foot-4 Higgins is a star in the making, and his catch radius is going to help C.J. Stroud quite a bit in his third season.
That's a crowded receiver room with four quality options, so John Metchie III, while talented, may not have a consistent spot. That's why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton suggested the Texans deal the star.
Last World on Sports' Anthony Palacios broke down the five most likely teams that could target Metchie, and the Washington Commanders cracked the list. Among the teams mentioned, they make the most sense and have an elite playmaker at the helm in Jayden Daniels that could use additional weapons.
Here's what Palacios wrote.
"Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel should be the lockdown starters for this unit, but they have yet to develop another long-term playmaker for quarterback Jayden Daniels. It’s still early, but they might need to solidify the passing unit behind Noah Brown, Michael Gallup and Luke McCaffrey. Metchie provides a much better upside and could be at least a WR3 or WR4 to pair with McCaffrey for the next years to come," he wrote.
Metchie certainly has what it takes to be a star in the NFL. He missed his rookie season after being a second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Just 24 years old, he went for 254 receiving yards and a touchdown a season ago.
With the Commanders likely to be among the top teams in the NFC yet again this season, adding another quality threat for Daniels would give them at least three receivers that would be very difficult for opposing teams to cover.
This is a win-win idea, so it'll be interesting if it is one that gains traction as the offseason continues.