Texans Make Unexpected Decision on Nico Collins for Colts Game

It looks like the Houston Texans won't be seeing from their top wideout in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will be a healthy scratch against the Colts for Week 18, with Houston opting to rest their best offensive playmaker before next week's playoffs.

The #Texans are opting to rest Pro Bowl WR Nico Collins for the playoffs, per a source and he will be healthy scratch today vs. the Colts. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) January 4, 2026

It'll be Collins' second missed game of the season against Indianapolis, his other missed game coming in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers due to a concussion.

It's a bit of a surprising turn for the Texans to sit their top offensive star considering head coach DeMeco Ryans' comments from earlier in the week, noting that he anticipates his guys to play for this weekend with an AFC South victory still in reach.

Instead, Houston will take the safe approach for Collins, making sure that he'll be ready to go for the Wild Card Round, give him some much-deserved rest after another productive campaign, and effectively end the count for his regular season stats through 15 games.

During his 15 games on the field for the Texans this season, Collins put together 71 catches for 1,117 total yards and six touchdowns, making for a third-straight season of logging over 1,000 yards, and his second-highest mark in receiving yards through his career.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Now that Collins is expected out against the Colts, expect a bit more reps to come for other wide receivers around the depth chart, including the rookie duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Christian Kirk to handle those vacant targets.

The Texans and Colts will kickoff in NRG Stadium at 12 p.m. CT, likely with Collins supporting on the sidelines, as Houston will look to put together a ninth win in a row, and potentially claim a third-straight AFC South title, if able to get some extra help from the Tennessee Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

