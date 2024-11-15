Texans Daily

Will Anderson Jr. Headlines Injury Report Before Texans-Cowboys

The Houston Texans could be without the superstar pass rusher against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kade Kimble

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are finally getting the return of superstar wide receiver Nico Collins. Having missed his impact since he was injured during a Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the offense is glad to have his return.

The Texans have lost two straight games as they dropped to 6-4 on the season. With a coming Monday Night Football contest against the Dallas Cowboys, Collins' return is coming at a good time.

Leading up to his injury, Collins was the NFL's leading wide receiver. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans believes his return is going to help everyone offensively.

“Any time you get a starting receiver back and Nico, a guy who’s been, before he was out, he was the top receiver in the league,” Ryans said. “So, I think any time you get him back, it’s going to help everybody.”

While Houston's offense will see a bump, the defense is missing some key talents before they take on the Cowboys. with the most crucial being Will Anderson Jr., who missed the club's most recent contest.

Here's how the Texans' first injury report looked like ahead of their matchup against the Cowboys.

Did not participate:

  • DE Will Anderson Jr., ankle
  • DE Denico Autry, rest
  • DT Foley Fatukasi, foot
  • CB Kamari Lassiter, concussion
  • CB Derek Stingley Jr., hip

Limited participant:

  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
  • WR Nico Collins, hamstring
  • OT Blake Fisher, concussion
  • LB Jake Hansen, ankle
  • RB Dameon Pierce, groin
  • OT Laremy Tunsil, knee

Kade Kimble
