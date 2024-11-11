Texans' C.J. Stroud Takes Blame for Loss to Lions
The Houston Texans are picking up the pieces after losing 26-23 to the Detroit Lions in Week 10's edition of Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium.
While the Texans performed well in the first half building a 16-point lead, the Lions scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to stun Houston in its own building.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw two interceptions in the loss, claimed responsibility for his team falling short.
“Seems like it's different every week. I feel like this game was on me," Stroud said. "Definitely got to make plays, got to make throws. Can't turn the ball over. So, yeah, blame is on me. I got to be better in those moments. It's really just got to go down and score in the red zone and defense is getting the turnovers like they were, so got to be able to reward them with points. That's something we didn't do. I feel like I'm the one to blame when it comes to that. Turn the ball over in the red zone.”
The game against the Lions marked just the second time all year Stroud had thrown multiple interceptions in a game. He completed 19 of 32 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown, which was better than his Week 9 performance against the New York Jets, but not much better beyond that.
Stroud is still capable of being one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but it comes down to execution, and he hasn't done so at a high enough level to will the Texans to victory like he did a year ago.
The Texans' losses are more than just Stroud's fault, but as a leader, he is taking responsibility in hopes that his other teammates will continue to hold themselves accountable as well.
