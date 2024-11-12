Texans Daily

Cowboys Name Starting QB For Texans Game

The Houston Texans know which starting quarterback they will face against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are getting ready for a Lone Star showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, and now they know who they will face under center for the game.

With Dak Prescott undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, the Cowboys elected to start Cooper Rush against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. However, he was replaced in the middle of the game by former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy clarified that Rush would remain the starter despite losing to the Eagles 34-6 at home on Sunday.

Rush completed 13 of 23 passes for 45 yards against the Eagles, which should be a promising sign for the Texans.

Houston has often forced quarterbacks to struggle against the defense this season. Most recently, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw five interceptions against them in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.

However, the Texans are in need of a big win after dropping two straight, so they cannot underestimate Rush and allow him to have a bounce-back game.

Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

