Cowboys Name Starting QB For Texans Game
The Houston Texans are getting ready for a Lone Star showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, and now they know who they will face under center for the game.
With Dak Prescott undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, the Cowboys elected to start Cooper Rush against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. However, he was replaced in the middle of the game by former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy clarified that Rush would remain the starter despite losing to the Eagles 34-6 at home on Sunday.
Rush completed 13 of 23 passes for 45 yards against the Eagles, which should be a promising sign for the Texans.
Houston has often forced quarterbacks to struggle against the defense this season. Most recently, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw five interceptions against them in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.
However, the Texans are in need of a big win after dropping two straight, so they cannot underestimate Rush and allow him to have a bounce-back game.
Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.
