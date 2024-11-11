Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds Released for Week 11 Matchup
The Houston Texans are coming off a brutal loss against a very, very good Detroit Lions team. Their franchise record-setting defensive performance with five interceptions was virtually wasted after the team was shut out offensively in the second half.
The Texans saw two defenders, Foley Fatukasi and Kamari Lassiter, leave the game with injuries as they continue to see poor results on a season in which they held so much expectation. The club is now 6-4 through ten games.
Fortunately, the squad has an easier matchup coming in Week 11. They have a Lone Star State battle against the Dallas Cowboys to determine the best team in Texas.
The Cowboys are 3-6 and in a much worse position than the Texans. Their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, is out indefinitely with an injury and Micah Parsons is stirring up some drama around head coach Mike McCarthy.
Amid Dallas' disastrous season, the Texans roll into the Cowboys' stadium as a 6.5-point favorite. Houston should be able to come away with a much-needed victory to improve to 7-4 on the season and get back on the right side of the win column.
The Texans might have lost a couple of close games recently, but the Cowboys are being blown out consistently.
With Nico Collins likely returning for Houston, they should be able to go win a big game in north Texas.
