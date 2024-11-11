Texans Daily

Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds Released for Week 11 Matchup

The Houston Texans should be able to secure a road victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Kade Kimble

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) jogs off the field after throwing an interception during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) jogs off the field after throwing an interception during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are coming off a brutal loss against a very, very good Detroit Lions team. Their franchise record-setting defensive performance with five interceptions was virtually wasted after the team was shut out offensively in the second half.

The Texans saw two defenders, Foley Fatukasi and Kamari Lassiter, leave the game with injuries as they continue to see poor results on a season in which they held so much expectation. The club is now 6-4 through ten games.

Fortunately, the squad has an easier matchup coming in Week 11. They have a Lone Star State battle against the Dallas Cowboys to determine the best team in Texas.

READ MORE: 2 Houston Texans’ Starting Defenders Suffered Injury During Lions Game

The Cowboys are 3-6 and in a much worse position than the Texans. Their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, is out indefinitely with an injury and Micah Parsons is stirring up some drama around head coach Mike McCarthy.

Amid Dallas' disastrous season, the Texans roll into the Cowboys' stadium as a 6.5-point favorite. Houston should be able to come away with a much-needed victory to improve to 7-4 on the season and get back on the right side of the win column.

The Texans might have lost a couple of close games recently, but the Cowboys are being blown out consistently.

With Nico Collins likely returning for Houston, they should be able to go win a big game in north Texas.

READ MORE: Texans Coach Addresses Second-Half Woes After Lions Game

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Follow Kade on Twitter.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Name Joe Mixon Additional Captain for 2024 Season

• Houston Texans Set Wild Franchise Record Against Detroit Lions

• C.J. Stroud’s Own Lineman Strip Sacks Him in Viral Texans Blunder

• Texans Keep Pace in AFC South Despite Loss vs. Lions

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News