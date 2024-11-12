Where the Houston Texans Fit in the Playoff Bracket Going into Week 11
The Houston Texans might be struggling as of late, but superstar wide receiver Nico Collins will soon return to the gridiron to help the squad out. They certainly could have used him during Sunday Night Football as they were shut out in the second half against the Detroit Lions.
Still, second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud is well-positioned to take the Texans to the postseason for another season. The path to a Super Bowl might be quite difficult, however. According to Bleacher Report's updated playoff bracket scenarios, the No. 4-seeded Texans, projected to win the AFC South, would be taking on the No. 5-seeded Baltimore Ravens.
A path to a Super Bowl would take the Texans into a matchup against the currently undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, should they hypothetically get past Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They'd have to get through two very, very difficult squads just to get to the AFC Championship.
The Texans can be an incredible team, though. They certainly need some better injury luck and to bring their current talents together, but there's potential to be a very solid squad in Houston.
Given their current standing in the AFC South, Houston has a couple of games worth of leeway, though a strong finish to the season will be crucial if the Texans want to live up to the expectations they entered the season with.
