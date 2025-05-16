Will Anderson Jr. Sends Bold Message on Houston Texans' Secondary
Heading into the 2025 campaign, the stage is set for the Houston Texans defense to be in for yet another strong season of production to rise up as one of the best collective units in all of football.
Not only as a result of the Texans' tough front seven and dominant pass rush, but also thanks to the stout, lockdown secondary this front office has put together across recent years.
It's a group to be reckoned with, having talent across the board all the way from the corner position with Derek Stingley, or further into the backend with names like new addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson, there's a lot of reasons to love what Houston could have in this secondary for the 2025 season.
And even without going into the motions of OTAs this offseason, this Houston secondary has captured some major attention from Texans Pro Bowler Will Anderson Jr.
During a recent interview with Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison on NFL on NBC, Anderson Jr. dove into a bit of his thoughts on the Texans' secondary, and it's clear he has some considerable confidence in the type of season his guys could put together for the year ahead.
"You've got one silent killer [in Derek Stingley], and then you've got Kamari [Lassiter]... Pick your poison, man! Then you've got Calen [Bullock] in the back-end, then you've got C.J. Gardner, Jimmie Ward, [Jalen] Pitre, all those guys, man, and they play with their hair on fire," Anderson said. "You watch the tape, you see how they come down and hit people. They hit people like they're linebackers, and that's the type of people that we need in this defense, and who we want to be as a team. I think they set a great example of that."
Across the course of this offseason, the Texans front office has clearly doubled down on their efforts to not only strengthen this secondary core but also lock this group in for the coming years.
Last season, Houston ranked 6th in the NFL for yards allowed through the air and second in total interceptions. A solid, eye-catching group that even housed a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Stingley Jr. down the second half of the year, but it doesn't stop there.
Houston brought in an appealing new playmaker in the back-end with Gardner-Johnson, but re-upped with new contracts for Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre as well to effectively cement two key pieces in the fold for at least the next four seasons. It's a core that's relatively young, still progressing, and could even have the door open to take that next step forward in production for the 2025 season.
In the eyes of Anderson Jr., this unit of defensive backs is more than capable of making it happen.
