Texans Release Official 2025 Season Schedule
The release of the 2025 NFL schedule is finally here, and with it, we now know what the Houston Texans' 17-game slate will look like for the season ahead.
We already knew which opponents the Texans and the rest of the league would be set with ahead of time, but on Wednesday night, the curtain was finally dropped around the league to reveal as to where each game was placed around the schedule from September to January.
Here's the full schedule for the Texans for the 2025 season:
Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams – Sunday, September 7th, 3:25 PM
Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Monday, September 15th, 6 PM
Week 3: at. Jacksonville Jaguars – Sunday, September 21st, 12 PM
Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans – Sunday, September 28th, 12 PM
Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens – Sunday, October 5th, 12 PM
Week 6: Bye Week
Week 7: at Seattle Seahawks – Monday, October 20th, 9 PM
Week 8: vs. San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, October 26th, 12 PM
Week 9: vs. Denver Broncos – Sunday, November 2nd, 12 PM
Week 10: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Sunday, November 9th, 12 PM
Week 11: at Tennessee Titans – Sunday, November 16th, 12 PM
Week 12: vs. Buffalo Bills – Thursday, November 20th, 7:15 PM
Week 13: at Indianapolis Colts – Sunday, November 30th, 12 PM
Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs – Sunday, December 7th, 7:20 PM
Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals – Sunday, December 14th, 12 PM
Week 16: vs. Las Vegas Raiders – Sunday, December 21st, 3:25 PM
Week 17: at Los Angeles Chargers – TBD
Week 18: vs. Indianapolis Colts – TBD
In all, the Texans will have a collective four primetime games to face off in–– two Monday night games, a Thursday night matchup, and what may be one of the most important games of the season: Sunday Night Football vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, providing a chance at redemption following the end of Houston's last season in the divisional round.
The regular season action will kick off for Houston on September 7th against new offensive coordinator Nick Caley's former squad on the road in the Los Angeles Rams.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans' Most Underrated Player for 2025 Revealed
MORE: Houston Texans Should Still Target These 3 Free Agents
MORE: Houston Texans' Exciting Playmaker Receives Bold Prediction
MORE: Time to Be Honest About the Houston Texans' Polarizing Offseason
MORE: Will Anderson Jr. Makes Strong Commitment to Texans' Future