Will Anderson Jr. Makes Strong Commitment to Texans' Future
The Houston Texans have had a busy offseason over recent months, filled with retaining a bundle of their star and impact players on the defensive side to fresh, big-time contracts, while also adding in a few more intriguing pieces to the puzzle in order to keep pushing the needle forward for the 2025 season.
But when looking ahead for the offseason to come in 2026, there's one main component of the defensive side that will also be in for a new deal to come his way: Will Anderson Jr.
After a dominating two seasons in the mix for Houston and another likely on the way for the year ahead, the stage is set for Anderson Jr. to land a lucrative, multi-year extension to come his way in 2026 if both sides are looking to hammer out a long-term agreement.
And when asking Anderson Jr. himself about the idea of inking a new deal with the Texans next summer, he seemed all for it during a recent interview with Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
'I want to be here for the rest of my career, honestly," Anderson Jr. said of Houston. "As long as I can be here, that's when I want to be here... Those guys [Derek Stingley, Danielle Hunter, and Jalen Pitre], they deserve it. They work really hard. They put a lot of hard work into their craft. You see it on Sundays, and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Anderson Jr. has been a vital piece of the Texans' success on the front seven since joining aboard in 2023. During his most recent campaign, he logged 14 games to collect 11.0 sacks, 37 combined tackles, along with a forced fumble to emerge as one of the most talented, young edge rushers the league has to offer.
Now, he seems more than willing to put pen to paper for the foreseeable future, whenever the time arrives for that extension to come to form.
As long Anderson Jr. keeps the production flowing this coming season as he has throughout his short tenure in the league, expect him to not only stay in the fold with Houston until further notice, but don't be surprised if he becomes one of the league's highest-paid edge rushers in that process come next offseason.
