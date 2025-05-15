ESPN Reveals Bold Prediction for Houston Texas Following Schedule Release
After the release of the 2025-26 NFL schedule on Wednesday, the Houston Texans now have the official roadmap for their quest to the playoffs next season. However, despite the franchise's recent success over the past two years, many believe the team's path will be tougher than prior years heading into next season.
In an article written by ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime on Wednesday, the Texans beat writer gave his thoughts on Houston's schedule, along with a bold claim that the organization will be fighting to clinch the division by Week 18.
"The Texans will be fighting to clinch the division in Week 18," wrote Bien-Aime. "Each team in the AFC South has added talent, while the Texans have a first place schedule. So, it's not guaranteed the Texans will run away with the division like they did in 2024. The field has closed the gap on Houston."
Unlike the past two seasons, the landscape of the AFC South has completely changed following the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee, who held the No. 1 pick, finally landed their franchise quarterback in Cam Ward. And for Jacksonville, newly-hired head coach Liam Coen was successful in his time as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, which could help unlock quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Luckily for the Texans, general manager Nick Caserio made some key acquisitions this offseason to keep up with the rest of the division. While fans were upset with the deal that sent star tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, Houston added multiple playmakers on offense. The list includes veteran receiver Christian Kirk, along with the rookie Iowa State duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the draft.
Depending on how the Texans' new additions on the offensive line, Houston has the talent to make it back in the playoffs, even with the stronger competition in their division.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Analyst Drops Interesting Houston Texans Record Prediction for 2025
MORE: Texans Release Official 2025 Season Schedule
MORE: Houston Texans' Most Underrated Player for 2025 Revealed
MORE: Houston Texans Should Still Target These 3 Free Agents
MORE: Houston Texans' Exciting Playmaker Receives Bold Prediction