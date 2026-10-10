3 Bold Texans Predictions for How Week 5 vs. Titans Plays Out

The Houston Texans' Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans is right around the corner.

And in the midst of the Texans' second AFC South contest of this season––which comes with a little higher stakes than normal knowing both teams enter this game with an 0-4 record––there's bound to be a few unforeseen results to come out of the weekend.

So what better time is there to sort through a handful of predictions for the Texans surrounding how their Week 5 action will go in Nashville?

Let's sort through a batch of three new bold predictions for this weekend's matchup between the Texans and Titans, which, if they come to fruition, could set up a pretty good outing for Houston.

David Montgomery Bounces Back for 50+ Rushing Yards

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The past few games of Montgomery's tenure with the Texans haven't exactly gone great. Since his three-touchdown debut in Week 1, Houston's veteran runner has averaged less than 3.0 yards per carry combined over the last three games, and has led to this rushing attack losing a large chunk of potency in the process.

But perhaps this week against the Titans could offer a better chance for Montgomery to get back up to speed. Tennessee allows the most carries per game in the four games they've played thus far, allowing 3.7 yards per carry on the season.

Sure, 50-plus rushing yards isn't anything world-breaking. But when factoring in his recent struggles failing to clipse 35 yards in the past three games, along with the increasing involvement of Woody Marks, this would certainly be a successful day on the ground for Montgomery.

Kamari Lassiter Comes Alive With 1st INT of Season

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) reacts after a play during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, the Texans' defense has just one interception recorded over the first four games of the year, which is a bit surprising when factoring in just how active this unit was when it came to generating several giveaways over the course of 2025.

But this week against second-year quarterback Cam Ward, the opportunities for a takeaway will certainly be there for this secondary. And who better than Kamari Lassiter to capitalize on that opportunity after a rough beginning to his third-year campaign?

Two weeks ago, it was Texans safety Reed Blankenship who came alive against the Indianapolis Colts for his first interception of the season, and quieted the noise that had surrounded him for his poor two-game stretch. Perhaps Lassiter could be tasked with a similar situation this weekend.

Texans Take Control of the Ball With Zero Turnovers... Again

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and tight end Dalton Schultz (86) take the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One aspect that sticks out from the Texans' 2025 matchups against the Titans is the fact that their offense took care of the ball extremely well. Houston didn't have a giveaway on their ends in Week 4 or Week 11––and it didn't matter whether it was C.J. Stroud or Davis Mills throwing the passes for Houston.

And it seems like the pieces are readily available for the Texans this time around to have a similarly secure outing in Week 5.

Houston's ball control has remained fantastic since their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, as they haven't given up a turnover in three straight games; a credit to both C.J. Stroud's decision-making, along with his playmakers prioritizing ball security.

So as long as the defensive-minded Robert Saleh doesn't have any wild tricks up his sleeve to catch the Texans off guard, winning the turnover battle should be in the cards for Houston. And that tends to be pretty good news for their chances overall.

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