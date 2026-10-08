Texans' Poor 0-4 Start Isn't Fooling Titans' Cam Ward, Robert Saleh

The Houston Texans have their second AFC South game of the year on tap for this weekend as they'll be traveling to Nashville for a date with the Tennessee Titans.

And it's a massive game for both sides. Each side has suffered from four straight losses to open the new year, is hungry to flip the script this weekend, and avoid extending that streak to build some momentum in their race to climb up the division standings, and the AFC as a whole.

So one of these 0-4 teams is leaving this weekend with a win. And it seems like, even with such a gloomy record, the Titans certainly won't be overlooking the talent this Texans roster will bring to the table for Week 5.

Cam Ward, Robert Saleh Give Some Noteworthy Praise to Texans

It's clear those in the Titans' building have been talking up what the Texans will be bringing to the table throughout this week––because there are a select few who haven't been shy to express how Houston's talent goes beyond what their record on the season says.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward was among those in Tennessee to applaud the type of talent the Texans have, as he would call them one of the best 0-4 teams in the NFL while previewing the Week 5 matchup on Wednesday.

"Every division game is a rivalry. That's one thing we want to do, is own the South," Ward said this week. "We've got a great opportunity versus them, and they gonna be excited. They look at us the the same exact way as we look at them: we're both 0-4 teams. We're both searching for a win this year. And it could really get us going the right direction."

"But it's going to be an exciting game. They're one of the best 0-4 teams out there in the NFL, and they're going to have their hands full when they come play us as well."

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet it's not just Ward who's keeping all hands on deck for the challenge the Texans will bring this weekend. Titans head coach Robert Saleh was even more complimentary about Houston's roster, touting them as maybe "the greatest 0-4 team in the history of football."

"Might be the greatest 0-4 team in the history of football," Saleh said of the Texans. "Their defense is, obviously, one of the top-five units in all of football. They've lost four games to four really, really good football teams... They've been in a lot of really, really tight games. I think they've all come down to the last second, with the exception of maybe Cincinnati."

"But, overall, well coached. A lot of respect for DeMeco and his staff. Playmakers all over the place on defense. Nico Collins is there. C.J. Stroud plays at a high level. They're putting up a lot of points and yards on offense. And it's going to be a tremendous challenge."

Of course, all of that praise from a divisional opponent is certainly nice for the Texans to hear heading into their matchup after facing a bundle of criticism through the past several weeks. But at the end of the day, talk is cheap.

A loss against Tennessee might just end up being the dagger for any dream of a 2025-esque comeback for Houston. So DeMeco Ryans and his crew are going to have to ensure they have all of their operations tightened up to land their first win of the year against a divisional opponent they've frequently taken care of in recent memory.

Houston has won six of their last seven games against Tennessee dating back to 2022. Time will tell if they can add to that win total this weekend and prove those in the Titans' building right that this is indeed one of the best 0-4 teams in the league.

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