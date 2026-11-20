The Houston Texans put together a nice win over their division rival Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night for a pretty one-sided affair, 26-3, that now leaves Houston with a 4-6 record with just seven weeks to go in the season.

And in the midst of the Texans' dominant win in Reliant Stadium, there were several players from Houston's side who stuck out with a big individual performance for one reason or another.

There were also a handful of names from the Texans who didn't quite see the amount of opportunities they would've liked. And even in a winning effort, they might've been a part of a game scripy that didn't exactly pan out in a way that helps their stock much moving forward.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the Texans' biggest winners and losers from their Thursday Night Football win over the Colts, allowing them to split their season series with Indianapolis 1-1.

Texans' Biggest Winners

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and running back David Montgomery (32) celebrates a score against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB David Montgomery

After missing the last three weeks due to a groin injury, Montgomery burst onto the scene against the Colts to put together what could be his best game in a Texans uniform, if not, second to his three-touchdown debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Montgomery had a season-high 26 carries, his first game with 100-plus rushing yards in over a year, and he averaged a little over four yards per carry. It was a much-needed strong day for the Texans' rushing offense that came even without Woody Marks being part of the equation.

TE Marlin Klein

The Texans' second-round tight end had been mostly a non-factor in the weekly game plan leading up to this matchup, but Klein turned in his best performance as a pro by far as Houston finally made it a priority to get him on the field.

He saw four receptions for 24 yards, and turned in one of those looks for a 13-yard touchdown reception from C.J. Stroud. It's hard to imagine the Texans don't continue to get Klein involved after a display like this one.

DE Will Anderson Jr.

It was yet another game from Anderson Jr. in which he looked like a real frontrunner to come away with this season's Defensive Player of the Year award. Not only did he claim a season-high 37.5% pressure rate against the Colts and their offensive line, but he also took home his first career safety stemming from a second half sack on Daniel Jones.

Despite not having his veteran counterpart, Danielle Hunter, lining up on the other side of the line, Anderson made sure to make his impact felt as the All-Pro he was selected to be last season, and one of the league's best pass-rushers out there.

CB Kamari Lassiter

In a year that the Texans' secondary as a whole hasn't quite been as active when it comes to hauling in interceptions like they were last season, Kamari Lassiter finally got on the board with his first pick of the season thanks to an errant throw from Daniel Jones coming towards the end of the first half.

Lassiter hasn't had a perfect 2026 campaign, but he's finally begun to turn the ship around over the past few weeks. Against the Colts, he allowed zero catches on his six total targets; the second time this season where he's allowed zero yards in coverage.

Texans' Biggest Losers

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Cade Stover

As Marlin Klein finally came alive in this game, while Dalton Schultz and Foster Moreau retained their respective roles, it's left Cade Stover appearing to be the odd man out in the Texans' tight end room when it comes to getting snaps and opportunities.

Stover saw zero snaps on the offensive side of the ball, only seeing 14 looks his way on special teams. And based on the game that Klein put together, Stover might be facing an uphill climb to get those looks to come back his way––especially once Brevin Jordan is back healthy from his foot injury.

OT Trent Brown

Now, Brown did seem to suffer a back injury early in this game that limited him from start to finish, and ultimately led to the Texans rolling out Braden Smith as their primary right tackle. However, DeMeco Ryans also made it clear during his postgame presser that the plan was to rotate both Brown and Smith when both were healthy.

That means, for as rock-solid as Brown's starting spot on the right side of the line has been this season, there's a good chance that Smith will overtake his duties once hitting Week 12, regardless of whether or not Brown is at 100% from his back issue.

S M.J. Stewart

Another name in the Texans' lineup who was seemingly benched in this game was veteran safety M.J. Stewart. News surfaced before the game that Reed Blankenship would be expected to take Houston's starting safety role next to Calen Bullock, and that's exactly what we saw happen.

And Blankenship played relatively well, only allowing two receptions for 27 yards on his four total targets. There's a good chance his status as a starter carries over moving forward, while leaving Stewart in the backup role he once had earlier this year.

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