Texans' Kamari Lassiter Emerging as NFL's Best No. 2 Corner

The Houston Texans have consistently been touted as one of the best defenses in the NFL.

A large part of that success has been due to the talent the Texans have at their cornerback position on the boundary––a group that's led by All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr., and becomes even better with Pro Bowl talent Kamari Lassiter on the opposite side of him.

But everyone knows just how good Stingley is. He's been an All-Pro selection for the past two seasons, is one of the highest-paid guys at his position in the league, and feels primed for another elite season in 2026.

Lassiter, though, has only recently started to get the deserved due credit to come his way. It's a bit tougher to stand out as one of the best corners in the NFL when someone like Stingley is lining up on the same side of the field as you, but several coaches around the league have now caught on to just what Houston's No. 2 corner brings to the table.

What NFL Coaches Had to Say About Kamari Lassiter

ESPN recently hosted a poll for several NFL personnel members, including coaches, scouts, and executives, to outline who they felt were the top 10 corners around the league heading into next season.

Lassiter didn't exactly find his way into the top 10 like Stingley did–– he ranked as the second-best corner in the league–– but where Lassiter did find himself was the first honorable mention outside of the top 10, with a couple of telling quotes stemming from NFL coaches to pair with.

"Really good ball skills, not the fastest but ultracompetitive," an NFC coach said. "A little more size and speed, and he might be the best."

"The best No. 2 corner in the league," another NFC coach said.

Lassiter isn't the most physically gifted corner in the NFL. Without the size or speed to match up with some of the top athletes across the league at one of the toughest positions to play on the field, breaking through into that top 10 is a tough task.

But Lassiter is certainly one of the most physical corners in the NFL––one who's hard-hitting with an unbreakable mentality that exemplifies just the type of players the Texans love to have on their defense, and pairs that with some undeniable production from his most recent 2025 season.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past season, Lassiter saw his numbers take a noticeable leap in the right direction: logging 91 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, a whopping 17 passes defended and four interceptions. For those wondering, those are all significant jumps from his already impressive rookie campaign.

He's a ball-hawk with a nose for the ball, has impressive footwork that makes up for his lack of sheer speed, and is a versatile fit to contribute in man and zone coverage.

On his own, Lassiter could certainly be a number-one corner for an NFL defense with the ability to match up with some of the top wide receiver talents in the game. But the Texans have the luxury of pairing him next to Stingley, that tends to make this secondary that much more frightening for opposing offenses to go up against.

Perhaps with another season like he put together in 2025, maybe Lassiter can actually find his way into those true top 10 cornerback discussions that he's right on the cusp of. But for now, settling as the best No. 2 corner in the NFL behind an All-Pro First-Team selection is a good consolation prize.

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