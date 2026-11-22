The Houston Texans saw a lot of positives throughout their Thursday Night Football win over the Indianapolis Colts.

C.J. Stroud continued to look like a dark horse MVP candidate en route to his 77.8% completion rate and three touchdowns. The defense looked a whole lot closer to the version we saw in 2025. And now, momentum could be starting to build for a few wins to be rattled off over the next few weeks to help Houston's hopeful playoff push.

But of the standout performances we saw from this Texans roster earlier in the week, one of the more encouraging stat lines came from veteran running back David Montgomery, who finally popped for his best game since Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

And now, such a night should have the Texans feeling a whole lot better not just about their run game moving forward this season, but about their initial investment in Montgomery in the first place.

The Texans Needed This Game From David Montgomery

Heading into the night against the Colts, Montgomery had been on pace for his worst season as a pro by far.

In the five games he had played before Week 11, Montgomery was averaging just 2.7 yards per carry alongside his 27.6 rushing yards per game. He had a lowly 1.6 rushing yards before contact, and had rushed for just five total first downs. It didn't help seeing him sidelined for four games with a groin injury he suffered in Week 5.

Things weren't looking great for Montgomery's long-term stock in this Texans offense. However, the narrative finally shifted for Montgomery on Thursday night.

Montgomery was due to be the number one ball carrier in the backfield with Woody Marks sidelined with a concussion. He was up against a lackluster Colts defensive line, and he took advantage of his opportunities in a big way.

He took ahold of a season-high 26 carries for 107 rushing yards; his third 100-plus yard game since 2024. He averaged over four yards per carry for the first time this season. In the passing game, he chipped in for three receptions and 17 yards.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery (32) during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery was a stabilizing force in a Texans offense that took command of the Colts' defense, and was key in allowing Houston to maintain control down the stretch, and do so as effectively and efficiently as he's looked all season.

David Montgomery's Big Day Allows Texans to Trust Him Further

While the Texans have certainly leaned into their strengths as a team who likes to attack the air–– thanks to C.J. Stroud's impressive production this season–– establishing a reliable run game has still been a task Houston needs to hit on for this offense to reach its full potential.

We've seen over the course of 2025, and even in moments throughout this season, how the Texans' offense can suffer when their run game is non-existent.

Gaining traction on early downs becomes a challenge; the offense gets put behind the sticks for multiple third-and-longs, and creates an uphill battle for Stroud and Co. to overcome. Avoiding such situations only becomes more important the deeper Houston gets into the season, and especially so if they arrive in the postseason.

But if Montgomery can maintain the hot hand, Marks can return to the lineup as a reliable counterpart, and the offensive line holds up as it did on Thursday night, there's a real route to this Texans run game becoming a respectable piece of their scoring attack.

And if that's the case, that'd be a massive lift to their hopes of claiming a few wins in a row down the second half stretch of their season, and putting together one of the more well-rounded and potent offenses around the NFL.

Bottom Line

Maybe Montgomery's night was simply a product of the Texans' matchup against the Colts and their underwhelming defense–– so it's important not to be too carried away about how this rushing offense could look over the next few games.

Really, only takes one game for Houston to average less than three yards per carry as a unit, and the consensus feelings about their abilities on the ground come right back down to earth with it.

Yet, if next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens winds up looking similar for Montgomery (and hopefully Marks, as he gets out of concussion protocol), the conversations will only be getting louder about how good this Texans run game could really be.

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