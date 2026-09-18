3 Matchups That Will Decide Texans' Week 2 Game vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans have turned the page from their disappointing Week 1 loss against the Buffalo Bills to now eye a bit of redemption in Week 2 against a similarly potent offense in the Cincinnati Bengals.

And this game will be highly important for the Texans to take advantage of. They're at home for the second week in a row, are already in an 0-1 hole to begin the new season, and could use a statement victory over an improved Bengals roster to level back to .500 moving forward.

But the task won't be a walk in the park for the Texans. In fact, there's an argument that the Bengals' roster has more overall talent than the Bills brought to the table last week, and thus sets the stage for a handful of defining matchups that Houston will have to be on the right side of to ensure a bounceback victory.

Let's take a look at three key matchups that could define the Texans' matchup against the Bengals in Week 2:

1. Texans' Pass Rush vs. Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) yells out instructions to his teammates during home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026. The Bengals beat the Buccaneers 27-33. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texans' pass rush didn’t look as dominant as they typically do in last week's outing against the Bills, only taking down Josh Allen for two sacks throughout the day, and led to their offense having an electric performance because of it. And things won't get any easier this weekend against Joe Burrow and Co.

The Bengals' offensive line––which has seen some ups and downs in their past––is coming off of a strong performance of their own against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Burrow was taken down for just one sack and faced just a 21.6% pressure rate. So they have some momentum to build off of, but this Texans defensive front is a different animal.

For the Texans to truly take control of this one, they'll have to contain this potent Bengals offense by keeping Burrow under duress and forcing short, quick passes to limit some of the explosives that were a key part in Houston's Week 1 demise.

Therefore, Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter have a big task on their hands in this one. Both combined for 0.5 sacks in their previous outing against Buffalo, and that same result probably won't cut it in Week 2 if Houston wants to see a different end result.

2. Kamari Lassiter vs. Tee Higgins

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) attempts to make an interception during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many will be circling the matchup between the Texans' top corner and the Bengals' top pass-catcher––Derek Stingley Jr. and Ja'Marr Chase––as the most highlighted of them all in this game.

And while those two certainly have the big-name, star appeal and are bound to each make some big plays on Sunday, I'll be keeping a closer eye on the battle between the number twos: Kamari Lassiter and Tee Higgins.

Lassiter comes off a brutal Week 1 where, while he started the game relatively well, ended the matchup allowing over 100 yards in coverage, gave away the game-winning touchdown to Josh Palmer and the Buffalo Bills, and whiffed what could've been a game-winning interception the play right before it.

This game is a perfect opportunity at redemption for Lassiter. He was extremely critical of himself and his performance after Week 1's result, and now, he's got an even tougher matchup on his hands in terms of the talent at receiver with Tee Higgins.

The Bengals wideout just had three catches for 59 yards in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, so Lassiter will be hoping to see him end with a less-impressive statline on his behalf, while Stingley holds up his end of the bargain as well.

3. David Montgomery vs. Bengals' Run Defense

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans probably aren't going to have their top wide receiver, Nico Collins, in this game as he recovers from a hamstring strain he suffered in this week's practice.

That tasks several other pass-catchers in this offense to have a bigger dose of responsibility against Cincinnati this week, but the same can be said for Houston's run game behind David Montgomery as well.

The Texans are going to head into this one with a heavy emphasis on running the football. Montgomery's coming off a week where he had 20 carries and totaled 79 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns. He has the hot hand, and Houston made it a clear priority to get the ball in his hands to make plays.

Cincinnati, who has a much-improved defensive front headlined by offseason addition Dexter Lawrence, put together a decent performance defending the run last week against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers would log 20 carries as a team for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

However, while a positive start for the Bengals and their defense, it's a group that's most definitely beatable. The Texans will have to try and expose them and their run defense in whatever way they can, as their wide receiver room will be heavily depleted.

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