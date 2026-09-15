3 Texans Players Who Deserve More Playing Time Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans––after a rough Week 1 result against the Buffalo Bills for a 31-36 loss––will now be looking to turn the page onto their next matchup ahead against the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 2, once again on their home field.

And in the midst of the Texans' transition to next week, there's going to be a select few players due for a bit of a bigger role than they saw in Week 1; whether that be because of their individual play exceeding expectations this past weekend, or because of another reason that warrants another dose of opportunity.

Let's take a look at three players on the Texans roster and their case to land more snaps heading into Week 2's game against the Bengals.

WR Jaylin Noel

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the Texans wide receivers that saw work on Sunday afternoon, it was 2025 third-rounder Jaylin Noel who saw the most limitations in terms of his snap count.

Noel played in just 25 total snaps on the offensive end, primarily contributing in his typical returner duties, as he logged three kick returns for 70 yards. But when he did get a shot on the offensive end, he became the Texans' second-leading receiver in yards with two catches for 53 yards.

The Texans could benefit from a little more explosiveness and speed in the wide receiver room to complement their No. 1 pass-catcher, Nico Collins. Noel proved he's capable of being just that as a slot-centric weapon, and could truly catch his stride in Week 2 against a softer Bengals defense.

TE Marlin Klein

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Klein appeared as if he was starting to build up some momentum in the Texans' building from a productive training camp and preseason, Houston's second-round tight end actually turned out to be a bit more of an afterthought in the position group, as he would only get nine offensive snaps.

Similarly to Noel, Klein also made the most of the limited opportunities he got, hauling in just one catch for a nice 16-yard gain.

And moving forward, it seems more than likely that Klein will be getting more and more reps in due time. The Texans didn't take him in the second day of the draft just to be a fourth-stringer all throughout his first season.

So just maybe, this weekend against the Bengals can present an opportunity to get Klein more involved, and add another layer of versatility to this offense thanks to his abilities as a blocker and a receiver.

S Kamari Ramsey

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans only gave one defensive snap to their fifth-round rookie safety, Kamari Ramsey, in Week 1's game vs. the Bills. But based on the most recent performance of Reed Blankenship for what was his official Houston debut, there's certainly a chance Ramsey gets more work his way next weekend.

Blankenship was targeted six times where the Bills logged six receptions, 118 yards, and a touchdown to allow a perfect passer rating of 158.3. While Blankenship was brought into Houston this summer to offer stability for Houston's safety group, he was quite the opposite presence in his first game out.

Thankfully for Houston and their secondary, Ramsey has proven to be a productive and versatile option in the back-end from his time in college, enough for the Texans to call him up as their top backup safety to begin Week 1.

If Blankenship's struggles continue into Week 2 against a potent Bengals passing attack, a swift pivot might have to be made.

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